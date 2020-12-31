Legendary Indian hockey player Michael Kindo passes away at 73

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hockey India condoled Michael Kindo's death.

Legendary India hockey player Michael Kindo has passed away at a hospital in Rourkela on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was a part of India's 1975 hockey World Cup-winning and 1972 Olympics bronze-winning squad.

"We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former hockey player and 1975 World Cup winner, Michael Kindo. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family," Hockey India tweeted.

"Deepest condolences on the passing away of legendary hockey Olympian Michael Kindo ! First tribal to don India. He won a bronze in Olympic Games and all 3 categories of medals in World Cups. May his soul rest in peace," Odisha Sports wrote in social media post.

73-year-old Kindo is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

"Michael Kindo passed away at the Ispat General Hospital due to age-related problems. He was bed-ridden for quite some time and was also suffering from depression," a family source told PTI.

"His last rites will be completed tomorrow as his daughters are reaching only then."

Hockey India condoled his death. Kindo, a full back in his playing days, was a member of the team that won the lone World Cup for India in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, where they had defeated Pakistan in the final.

He was also in the team that won a bronze medal in the 1972 Olympics in Munich. He scored three goals in that edition of the Games.

(With PTI Inputs)