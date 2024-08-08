Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. India vs Spain head to head record in hockey ahead of bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024

India vs Spain head to head record in hockey ahead of bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024

IND vs ESP: Team India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will fight to secure its second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympic Games. India had won the bronze medal beating Germany at the Tokyo Olympics and will face Spain this time. How is the IND vs SPA head-to-head record?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 12:32 IST
Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY India will face Spain today in bronze medal match at Olympics

India and Spain are set to face each other in the bronze medal match today at the Paris Olympics. Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in the semifinal with India going down fighting to Germany 2-3 while the Netherlands smashed Spain 4-0. It will be challenging for both teams to pick themselves up from the loss and fight for third place to win the bronze medal.

As far as the head-to-head is concerned, India have a slightly better record in 16 matches played (since 2013). The men in blue have won six games while Spain have emerged victorious on five occasions and five other matches ended in a draw. Regarding the last five games, team India has won four of them. Spain's last win over India came in July 2023 at the 4 Nations Men's Invitational tournament that was played in Barcelona.

India will be bolstered with the return of defender Amit Rohidas who missed the semifinal against Germany after being banned for breaching FIH code of conduct in the quarterfinal clash. For the unversed, Rohidas' stick hit the face of the opposition player during the IND vs GBR match and was shown a red card by the referee. Later, a ban of one match was imposed on him by the FIH.

India vs Spain head-to-head record

Matches Played - 16

India won - 6

Spain won - 5

Draw - 5

The current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goalscorer having hit 13 goals against Spain so far in his career. Team Spain, overall, has scored more goals in the clashes hitting 18 field goals and 19 penalty corner goals while five goals came via penalty stroke. Team India has hit 14 field goals, 15 penalty corner goals and three penalty stroke goals.

Recent form

India

won vs New Zealand 3-2

drew vs Germany 1-1

won vs Ireland 2-0

lost vs Belgium 1-2

Related Stories
Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal at Paris Olympics by 1 kg, finishes fourth in 49kg category

Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal at Paris Olympics by 1 kg, finishes fourth in 49kg category

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Olympics disqualification, says 'meri himmat toot gayi'

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement day after Olympics disqualification, says 'meri himmat toot gayi'

Paris Olympics, India's Day 13 Schedule on August 8: Neeraj Chopra, Hockey team to push for medals

Paris Olympics, India's Day 13 Schedule on August 8: Neeraj Chopra, Hockey team to push for medals

won vs Australia 3-2

won vs Great Britain 4-2 (in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw) in the quarterfinal

lost vs Germany 2-3 in semifinal

Spain

lost vs Great Britain 0-4

won vs Germany 2-0

drew vs France 3-3

won vs South Africa 3-0

lost vs Netherlands 3-5

won vs Belgium 2-3

lost vs Netherlands 0-4

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hockey News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement