India vs Spain head to head record in hockey ahead of bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024

India will face Spain today in bronze medal match at Olympics

India and Spain are set to face each other in the bronze medal match today at the Paris Olympics. Both teams suffered heartbreaking losses in the semifinal with India going down fighting to Germany 2-3 while the Netherlands smashed Spain 4-0. It will be challenging for both teams to pick themselves up from the loss and fight for third place to win the bronze medal.

As far as the head-to-head is concerned, India have a slightly better record in 16 matches played (since 2013). The men in blue have won six games while Spain have emerged victorious on five occasions and five other matches ended in a draw. Regarding the last five games, team India has won four of them. Spain's last win over India came in July 2023 at the 4 Nations Men's Invitational tournament that was played in Barcelona.

India will be bolstered with the return of defender Amit Rohidas who missed the semifinal against Germany after being banned for breaching FIH code of conduct in the quarterfinal clash. For the unversed, Rohidas' stick hit the face of the opposition player during the IND vs GBR match and was shown a red card by the referee. Later, a ban of one match was imposed on him by the FIH.

India vs Spain head-to-head record

Matches Played - 16

India won - 6

Spain won - 5

Draw - 5

The current Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the top goalscorer having hit 13 goals against Spain so far in his career. Team Spain, overall, has scored more goals in the clashes hitting 18 field goals and 19 penalty corner goals while five goals came via penalty stroke. Team India has hit 14 field goals, 15 penalty corner goals and three penalty stroke goals.

Recent form

India

won vs New Zealand 3-2

drew vs Germany 1-1

won vs Ireland 2-0

lost vs Belgium 1-2

won vs Australia 3-2

won vs Great Britain 4-2 (in the penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw) in the quarterfinal

lost vs Germany 2-3 in semifinal

Spain

lost vs Great Britain 0-4

won vs Germany 2-0

drew vs France 3-3

won vs South Africa 3-0

lost vs Netherlands 3-5

won vs Belgium 2-3

lost vs Netherlands 0-4