India vs Germany, Hockey semifinal Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh nets goal in 7th minute, India 1-0 ahead

India vs Germany, men's hockey semi-final live updates: India will take on Germany in the men's hockey semi-final at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium in Paris Olympics 2024. India haven't dominated the competition as if they are running through the oppositions, however, they have played enough solid hockey for those 60 minutes to be able to get across the line more often than not. India will miss their top defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas after the suspension following the quarter-final against Great Britain but given how they played with 10 men for almost three quarters and then the shootout will give them confidence against a familiar foe. In the last 18 encounters, India have had a wood over the Germans but the latter won the last encounter between the two teams at the FIH Pro League. Who will it be in the knockout game? Follow all the live updates of IND vs GER hockey match-

