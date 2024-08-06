Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Hockey
  5. India vs Germany, Hockey semifinal Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh nets goal in 7th minute, India 1-0 ahead
Live now

India vs Germany, Hockey semifinal Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh nets goal in 7th minute, India 1-0 ahead

India are chasing history, a men's Hockey final spot at the Olympics after 44 years as Harmanpreet Singh and Co take on Germany in the semi-final. The wins against Australia and England will keep the Men in Blue in good stead but Germany have played solid hockey and won't be an easy side to beat.

Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2024 22:54 IST
India vs Germany, Hockey semi-final Live
Image Source : INDIA TV/AP India vs Germany, Hockey semi-final Live

India vs Germany, Hockey semifinal Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh nets goal in 7th minute, India 1-0 ahead

India vs Germany, men's hockey semi-final live updates: India will take on Germany in the men's hockey semi-final at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium in Paris Olympics 2024. India haven't dominated the competition as if they are running through the oppositions, however, they have played enough solid hockey for those 60 minutes to be able to get across the line more often than not. India will miss their top defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas after the suspension following the quarter-final against Great Britain but given how they played with 10 men for almost three quarters and then the shootout will give them confidence against a familiar foe. In the last 18 encounters, India have had a wood over the Germans but the latter won the last encounter between the two teams at the FIH Pro League. Who will it be in the knockout game? Follow all the live updates of IND vs GER hockey match-

India @ Olympics on India TV

Live updates :India vs Germany, Hockey semi-final Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 06, 2024 10:54 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India end first quarter 1-0, converting one PC

    India got 7 penalty corners in the first quarter but one they converted was the biggest of them all. India will end the first quarter with a lead and will hope to maintain or extend it in the next 15 minutes. 

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India finally convert a PC

    It's been raining penalty corners for India in the first few minutes at the start of the semifinal with third and fourth in a row now. After three misses, captain Harmanpreet Singh finally converted the fourth one as he got a deflection and the ball looped into the goal.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India get two penalty corners in first two minutes

    Hardik Singh earned a couple of penalty corners for India in the first two minutes but Harmanpreet Singh and Co failed to convert both of them. However, it was a good start from India as they were quickly in Germany's circle.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Anthems done! It's time for the semis

    Germany's the 'Deutschlandlied' played before India's 'Jana Gana Mana' echoed at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium and the match is set to kick off with a place in the Gold medal match at stake.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sukhjeet and Gurjant start in the XI for India in the semis

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India will miss Amit Rohidas' services

    The Indian team will miss their top defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas' services after he was suspended for one match following the red card in the quarter-final. But how India played in those 42 minutes despite being a man down will give them a lot of confidence.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India last played an Olympic final in 1980

    It has been 44 years since last the Indian team made it to the hockey final at the Olympics. But when they did play that, India won Gold. That's for later as India have to get through a German team which scored eight goal against France, five against South Africa and three against Argentina in the quarter-final. A familiar foe and one that India would fancy their chances against.

  • Aug 06, 2024 10:24 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    It's the semi-final time in men's hockey

    The Indian men's hockey team is chasing history as it takes on Germany in the semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6) evening at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium. Apart from a sole loss to Belgium, India have been solid but Germany is a tricky opponent given that they lost to the Men in Black in June in the FIH Pro League but have had a wood over them in 18 recent meetings since 2014.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Hockey Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Hockey News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement