India vs Germany, Hockey semifinal Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh nets goal in 7th minute, India 1-0 ahead

India got 7 penalty corners in the first quarter but one they converted was the biggest of them all. India will end the first quarter with a lead and will hope to maintain or extend it in the next 15 minutes.
It's been raining penalty corners for India in the first few minutes at the start of the semifinal with third and fourth in a row now. After three misses, captain Harmanpreet Singh finally converted the fourth one as he got a deflection and the ball looped into the goal.
Hardik Singh earned a couple of penalty corners for India in the first two minutes but Harmanpreet Singh and Co failed to convert both of them. However, it was a good start from India as they were quickly in Germany's circle.
Germany's the 'Deutschlandlied' played before India's 'Jana Gana Mana' echoed at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium and the match is set to kick off with a place in the Gold medal match at stake.
The Indian team will miss their top defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas' services after he was suspended for one match following the red card in the quarter-final. But how India played in those 42 minutes despite being a man down will give them a lot of confidence.
It has been 44 years since last the Indian team made it to the hockey final at the Olympics. But when they did play that, India won Gold. That's for later as India have to get through a German team which scored eight goal against France, five against South Africa and three against Argentina in the quarter-final. A familiar foe and one that India would fancy their chances against.
The Indian men's hockey team is chasing history as it takes on Germany in the semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday (August 6) evening at the Yves Du Manoir Stadium. Apart from a sole loss to Belgium, India have been solid but Germany is a tricky opponent given that they lost to the Men in Black in June in the FIH Pro League but have had a wood over them in 18 recent meetings since 2014.
