Former India coach Harendra Singh appointed as USA men's team head coach

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Harendra Singh.

USA field hockey team has appointed former India men's senior team coach Harendra Singh as their men's team coach ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The US hockey federation made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, announcing that the FIH Level 4 High-Performance coach has been hired after an extensive search process for the World No. 24 side.

"Following an extensive search process, USA Field Hockey is proud to announce the hiring of Harendra (Harry) Singh as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team," read its press release.

Harendra, who had an unceremonious exit after coaching India's men's and women's senior team and junior teams over the years, served as India men's team head coach till the 2018 Odisha Hockey World Cup, where India finished fifth. On his new challenge, the coach said he is excited to work with the best breed of hockey players in the country.

"I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing 'Best of Breed' to our players," Harendra said in the press release.

While serving the Indian team at various levels, the coach won many accolades including 2018 Asian Champions Trophy silver and Asian Games bronze medal the same year.