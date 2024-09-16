Asian Champions Trophy hockey final live telecast: When and where to watch India vs China title clash?

Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA India to face China in the Asian Champions Trophy final.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey final live streaming: Harmanpreet Singh's Indian team is set to lock horns against hosts China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 as the title is on the line. After making light work of South Korea in the second semifinal on Monday, the Men in Blue will be aiming to win the tournament for a record-extending fifth time.

India eased past South Korea with a 4-1 win in the second semifinal. Captain Harmanpreet struck twice, through penalty corners, while Jarmanpreet and Uttam Singh scored one goal each for the defending champions. The Koreans hardly had any reply for the rampant Indian team, finding the goal only once with a strike from Yang Ji-hun.

Meanwhile, China edged past Pakistan in a closely fought first semifinal earlier in the day. The hosts defeated the Green Shirts in penalties 2-0 after the two teams remained 1-1 in regulation time. While India and China two will clash against each other in the final, Pakistan and South Korea will take on each other in the third-place playoff.

The defending champions are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They defeated everyone in the league stage - Malaysia, Japan, Korea, China and Pakistan before their semifinal win. The Chinese made it to the semifinals after their win over Japan 2-0 in the group stage to have six points in the standings.

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy final live streaming details

When is the India vs China final?

The India vs China final will take place on Tuesday, September 17.

At what time will the India vs China final begin?

The India vs China final will begin at 3:30 PM IST

How to watch the India vs China final in India?

Fans can catch the India vs China final live on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. For digital streaming, one can go to SonyLIV app.

India's squad:

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh

China's squad:

Ao Weibao, Ao Yang, Chao Jieming, Chen Benhai, Chen Chongcong, Chen Qijun, Deng Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, Gao Jiesheng, He Yonghua, Huang Ziyang, Lin Changliang, Lu Yuanlin, Meng Dihao, Meng Nan, Wang Caiyu, Wang Weihao, Zhang Taozhu, Zhu Xiaotong