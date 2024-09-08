Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs China match on TV?

After a rollercoaster ride at the Paris Olympics which saw the Indian men's hockey team clinch bronze, it's time for some more mouthwatering hockey action as the Men in Blue prepare to defend their title in the Asian Champions Trophy at Hulunbuir City in Inner Mongolia, China.
The event will feature six participants and all of them have been grouped into a single pool. India will open their campaign against China on Sunday and will be led by the ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Notably, this will be India's first tournament without their star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after he stepped away from the game at the end of India's campaign in Paris.
The onus will now be on Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera to replace a stalwart like Sreejesh.
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast details
Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024 live on TV in India?
The Asian Champions Trophy will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels.
Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024 online in India?
The Asian Champions Trophy will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.
When will India face China in Asian Champions Trophy hockey?
India will be up against China in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday, September 8. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the India vs China match in the Asian Champions Trophy on TV and online?
The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website. It will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pool
|Pool 1
|India
|China
|Pakistan
|South Korea
|Japan
|Malaysia
Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Team
|Team
|September 8
|Match 1
|South Korea
|Japan
|September 8
|Match 2
|Malaysia
|Pakistan
|September 8
|Match 3
|India
|China
|September 9
|Match 4
|South Korea
|Pakistan
|September 9
|Match 5
|India
|Japan
|September 9
|Match 6
|China
|Malaysia
|September 11
|Match 7
|Pakistan
|Japan
|September 11
|Match 8
|Malaysia
|India
|September 11
|Match 9
|China
|South Korea
|September 12
|Match 10
|Japan
|Malaysia
|September 12
|Match 11
|South Korea
|India
|September 12
|Match 12
|Pakistan
|China
|September 14
|Match 13
|Malaysia
|South Korea
|September 14
|Match 14
|India
|Pakistan
|September 14
|Match 15
|China
|Japan
|September 16
|Match 16
|5th in pool
|6th in pool
|September 16
|Match 17 (Semifinal 1)
|2nd in pool
|3rd in pool
|September 16
|Match 18 (Semifinal 2)
|1st in pool
|4th in pool
|September 17
|Match 19
|Loser semifinal 1
|Loser semifinal 2
|September 17
|Match 20
|Winner semifinal 1
|Winner semifinal 2
India's squad for the Asian Champions Trophy:
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit
Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen
Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh