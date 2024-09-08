Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs China match on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian men's hockey team.

After a rollercoaster ride at the Paris Olympics which saw the Indian men's hockey team clinch bronze, it's time for some more mouthwatering hockey action as the Men in Blue prepare to defend their title in the Asian Champions Trophy at Hulunbuir City in Inner Mongolia, China.

The event will feature six participants and all of them have been grouped into a single pool. India will open their campaign against China on Sunday and will be led by the ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Notably, this will be India's first tournament without their star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after he stepped away from the game at the end of India's campaign in Paris.

The onus will now be on Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera to replace a stalwart like Sreejesh.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Live Streaming and Broadcast details

Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024 live on TV in India?

The Asian Champions Trophy will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD TV channels.

Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024 online in India?

The Asian Champions Trophy will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

When will India face China in Asian Champions Trophy hockey?

India will be up against China in their first match of the Asian Champions Trophy on Sunday, September 8. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs China match in the Asian Champions Trophy on TV and online?

The India vs China Asian Champions Trophy match will be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website. It will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pool

Pool 1 India China Pakistan South Korea Japan Malaysia

Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Schedule