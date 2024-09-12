Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet Singh celebrates 200 goals as India breeze past South Korea

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOCKEY INDIA Indian hockey team

India's amazing run in the Asian Champions Trophy has continued with their fourth consecutive win in the tournament. They defeated South Korea in their fourth league stage encounter 3-1 at the Moqi Training Base, Hulunbuir (China) on Thursday, September 12. It was a special day for skipper Harmanpreet Singh as he scored his 200th goal for India at the highest level becoming only the third player from the country to do so. Overall, he is the 12th player to complete 200 goals in international hockey.

Having won their first three matches already, India tested their backup goalkeeper Suraj Karkera who displayed fantastic skills to win the Player of the Match award. Karkera was at his best in the game as he kept the Korean attackers at bay who tried to find the net a lot of times during the match. India weren't at their best in the defence today but Karkera made sure the efforts from the attackers didn't go in vain as India sealed the game 3-1.

