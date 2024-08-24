Saturday, August 24, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Formula 1
  5. Williams' racer Logan Sargeant survives scary F1 crash at Dutch Grand Prix practice | WATCH

Williams' racer Logan Sargeant survives scary F1 crash at Dutch Grand Prix practice | WATCH

The American racer lost control of his Williams car on a wet track at Circuit Zandvoort and rammed into the barrels. His car engine caught fire but the race managed to get himself out and survived no injuries ahead of the qualifying session on Saturday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2024 16:37 IST
Logan Sargeant crash
Image Source : GETTY Williams' racer Logan Sargeant at the Dutch Grand Prix on August 24, 2024

Logan Sargeant suffered a heavy car accident during the third practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix 2024 on Saturday, August 24. The American driver lost control of his Williams FW46 car on wet tracks at Zandvoort but survived the crash without any major injuries ahead of the qualifying round.

After losing control, the 23-year-old Sargeant slammed his car into the barriers at turn 4 at Zandvoort. He was quick to get out of the wrecked car which caught a big fire. Fortunately, the Williams race left the incident without any harm and is likely to participate in the main race on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Sargeant was impressive in the practice sessions before the crash on Saturday. During his fifth lap, Sargeant was fifth in the standings in the P3 and finished the session in the 12th position with 1:23.287 time, 2.976s behind the leader Pierre Gasly of Alpine. His Williams' partner Alex Albon finished 14th after five laps in the last practice session. 

More to follow...

