Williams' racer Logan Sargeant survives scary F1 crash at Dutch Grand Prix practice | WATCH

Logan Sargeant suffered a heavy car accident during the third practice session of the Dutch Grand Prix 2024 on Saturday, August 24. The American driver lost control of his Williams FW46 car on wet tracks at Zandvoort but survived the crash without any major injuries ahead of the qualifying round.

After losing control, the 23-year-old Sargeant slammed his car into the barriers at turn 4 at Zandvoort. He was quick to get out of the wrecked car which caught a big fire. Fortunately, the Williams race left the incident without any harm and is likely to participate in the main race on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sargeant was impressive in the practice sessions before the crash on Saturday. During his fifth lap, Sargeant was fifth in the standings in the P3 and finished the session in the 12th position with 1:23.287 time, 2.976s behind the leader Pierre Gasly of Alpine. His Williams' partner Alex Albon finished 14th after five laps in the last practice session.

