Red Bull signs Daniel Ricciardo as third driver for 2023 | READ

In a recent development after the 2022 season of Formula 1, Australian racer Daniel Ricciardo has been signed by former team Red Bull. The F1 team has made the Australian their third driver in 2023. Ricciardo, whose contract ended with McLaren in 2022 will assist Red Bull with testing, simulator work, and commercial activity.

Ricciardo making a comeback to Red Bull was the talk of the town. Earlier, team principal Christian Horner stated that they are set to sign him unless he chooses some other team. Also, after the final race in Abu Dhabi, the 33-year-old Ricciardo hinted he will likely join his former team.

After joining Ricciardo stated:

The smile says it all. I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023. I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian (Horner) Dr (Helmut) Marko, and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of. For me, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus. I can’t wait to be with the team and support them with simulator work, testing sessions, and commercial activities. Let’s go!

Ricciardo made his F1 debut in 2011 with HRT and joined Toro Rosso in 2012. He joined hands with Red Bull in 2014 and raced with them till 2018 before moving to Renault. The Australian then went to McLaren in 2021 but due to a string of underwhelming outings, his contract was mutually chopped by one year. The McLaren team has replaced him with Ricciardo's compatriot Oscar Piastri.

After signing Ricciardo again Horner said:

It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home. In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, and aiding the team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1. We’re very pleased to be working with Daniel again and look forward to everything he will bring to the team in 2023.

