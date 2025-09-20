McLaren on verge of creating Formula 1 history as constructors' title beckons at Azerbaijan GP McLaren have tallied a whopping 617 points in 2025 with their 12 race wins in 16 rounds. McLaren have a chance to create history when they take the track at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

New Delhi:

McLaren eye Formula 1 history as they enter the Azerbaijan GP with the constructors' title beckoning the United Kingdom manufacturers. McLaren have put together a car that has bossed the F1 circuits this year with a whopping 12 wins in 16 races so far.

Their drivers - Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - have helped the team rack up their points tally to 617, having a whopping lead of 337 points over the second-placed Ferrari. Out of their 12 first places, McLaren have seven one-two finishes too. So, enter Azerbaijan, they have a chance to create history.

McLaren can clinch the constructors' title in record time in Baku City. They have a lead of 337 over Ferrari, 357 over Mercedes and 378 over Red Bull, both of who are also mathematically in hunt for the team title.

Meanwhile, McLaren need to outscore Ferrari by nine points or more and ensure they are not outscored by Mercedes by 12 points or more and by Red Bull by 33 points or more.

If they manage to work this permutation, they will be crowned the constructors' champions with eight races still to go after the Azerbaijan GP.

The earliest a team has won the constructors' title is by Red Bull in 2023, when they won the team title with six rounds to go.

Meanwhile, McLaren stars are in a battle for the driver's title in 2025, with the Australian Piastri leading the tally with 324 points, with Norris in second with 293.