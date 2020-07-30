Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Italian Grand Prix in Monza to take place behind closed doors

The iconic Italian Grand Prix will be held without spectators this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday. The race is currently scheduled to be held at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on September 6.

The revamped Formula 1 season calendar has so far seen three races being completed, all of them were held behind closed doors and the same fate now awaits the Monza GP.

"The 2020 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will take place behind closed doors, i.e. without spectators," a circuit statement read as per ESPN. "Tickets already purchased will be refunded for the full value of the face price shown on them."

The Formula One officials are planning to host races with limited numbers of spectators in the stands in September-October at Sochi Grand Prix in Russia and Portimao Grand Prix in Portugal respectively.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton, who equalled legendary Michael Schumacher's record by winning the Hungarian GP earlier this month, could surpass another record set by the German in Italy.

Both are currently tied at the top spot in the list of most wins at the venue i.e 5. Last year Hamilton finished third on the circuit and will be eager to better that stat this time around. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was the winner in 2019.

