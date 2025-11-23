Huge twist in F1 title race as leader Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas GP Lando Norris finished second in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, while Oscar Piastri secured a fourth-placed finish. Both the McLarens have been disqualified from the race in a blow to Norris.

New Delhi:

In what is a big blow to Formula 1 title leader Lando Norris, both he and his partner and title rival Oscar Piastri have have been disqualified from the Las Vegas GP after failing the post-race inspection. This turns out to be great news for the third title contender, Max Verstappen, who is now just 24 points behind the leader Norris and equal on points with Piastri at 366.

"McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix after both their cars were found not to comply with technical regulations," the Formula 1 website confirmed in a release.

"As a result, race winner Max Verstappen has made a significant gain with regards to the 2025 Drivers' Championship, as the Red Bull man now sits level on points with Oscar Piastri on 366. Lando Norris is 24 points ahead on 390 at the top of the standings with just two rounds of the season to go," the body added.

The two McLarens failed the post-race inspection. On inspection by the technical delegates, the rearmost skid wear on both McLaren MCL39 machines was below the minimum 9mm. As per the document from the stewards, the skid blocks on both cars were "measured and found to be below the minimum thickness of 9mm specified under Article 3.5.9 of the Technical Regulations.

"The relevant measurements were RHS Front 8.88mm, RHS Rear 8.93mm. The measuring device was a Mitutoyo Micrometre purchased in May 2025, and according to the manufacturer’s specifications, accurate to within 0.001mm.

More to follow...