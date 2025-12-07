How many points Max Verstappen needs to score to win Formula 1 2025 title at Abu Dhabi GP? Max Verstappen will start the Abu Dhabi GP from the pole after securing the top spot in the qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday. Verstappen still has a chance to win his fifth consecutive F1 title. Here's what he needs to do.

The Formula 1 2025 is now down to the final day as the excitement gets to the roof at the Abu Dhabi GP. Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in the hunt for the title as for the first time since 2010, three drivers have a chance to win the crown heading into the final race of the year.

Four-time champion and Red Bull driver Verstappen took the pole at the Yas Marina Circuit in the qualifying as he pipped the championship leader Norris of McLaren by 0.201s of a second. The other McLaren of Piastri secured third place, which saw the Australian's chance of winning the title on Sunday dip further.

Red Bull Team Principal Laurent Mekies hailed the Dutchman's performance after the qualifying, calling it 'an unbelievable performance'.

F1 2025 standings before Abu Dhabi GP:

1 - Lando Norris: 408 points

2 - Max Verstappen: 396 points

3 - Oscar Piastri: 392 points

4 - George Russell: 309 points

5 - Charles Leclerc: 230 points

How many points does Max Verstappen need to win F1 title?

Verstappen, at 396 points, is 12 points adrift of Norris, who has 408 to his name. If Verstappen wins the Abu Dhabi GP, he will finish on 421 points. But Norris still has his fate in his own hands. If Norris finishes on the podium (one, two or three), the Brit will still win his maiden F1 title even if Verstappen wins at the Yas Marina.

For Verstappen to win the F1 title, he needs to outscore Norris by 13 points, and for that to happen, the best for him would be to win the race and hope for Norris to finish outside the top three.

Verstappen's road to the F1 title

Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris fourth or below

Oscar Piastri's finish does not matter

How can Lando Norris win F1 title?

The path for Norris to win the F1 title is straightforward. He just needs to finish on the podium, and regardless of what Verstappen does, the Brit will be the champion.

Norris' road to the F1 title

Finish P1, P2 or P3

No matter what Verstappen or Piastri do

How can Oscar Piastri win the F1 title?

Piastri's road to the F1 title is very hard and even more after finishing third in the qualifying. For him to win the F1 title, he needs a win and hopes for Norris to finish sixth or lower. If he wins, Verstappen would be eliminated.

Piastri's road to the F1 title