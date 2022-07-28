Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel announces retirement

Follow us on Image Source : FORMULA 1 Sebastian Vettel

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel who is currently a part of Aston Martin announced his retirement through an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 35-year-old German driver declared that he will retire at the end of the season.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said in the video.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family," he added.

Vettel who is one of the most successful drivers in the F1 race is currently third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 victories, trailing only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

He won his first three F1 titles consecutively from the year 2010 to 2013 with Team Red Bull. His previous race win was in the year 2019 with Ferrari.

This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with the best finish of sixth place.

"I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people. Everyone - Lawrence, Lance, Martin, Mike, the senior managers, the engineers, the mechanics, and the rest of the team - is ambitious, capable, expert, committed, and friendly, and I wish them all well," he said.

"I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races," he added.

In his career, Vettel has driven for BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. He is the youngest World Champion in Formula One and has 122 podium finishes, and 57 pole positions.

