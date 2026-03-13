F1 races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia set to be cancelled amid West Asia war, Audi reacts

New Delhi:

Formula One races in the Middle East next month are expected to be scrapped as the region faces escalating military tensions. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prixes, scheduled for April, are now widely anticipated to be cancelled as the situation surrounding the conflict involving Iran continues to deteriorate.

As per reports, a formal decision from the championship authorities could arrive soon, with an announcement expected no later than Monday. The timeline is linked to the approaching March 20 logistics deadline, when freight shipments for the Bahrain race would normally be dispatched. Sky Sports, which holds the rights to air Formula One in Britain, reported that the decision could even come earlier, with confirmation potentially arriving by Sunday night.

The sport’s concerns centre on safety and travel issues across the region. U.S. and Israeli military operations targeting Iran have been ongoing, while Iranian drones and missile strikes have reached several Middle Eastern capitals. One of the affected locations is Manama in Bahrain, the city where a large portion of Formula One personnel would stay during the race weekend.

Notably, the Formula One teams are currently in China for the second event of the season after the championship began in Australia last weekend. Most of the teams are based in Britain, adding further complexity to the travel and logistical arrangements connected to the Middle Eastern races.

Season could reduce to 22 rounds

Meanwhile, if the events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are officially cancelled, they are unlikely to be replaced elsewhere on the calendar. Such a move would leave April without a race and reduce the overall season to 22 rounds. Bahrain had been scheduled to host its race on April 12, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah planned for April 19.

The next confirmed stop on the calendar is the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29, which serves as round three of the season. After that event, the championship is expected to resume in Miami on May 3. In the meantime, Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley addressed the situation while speaking to reporters during practice sessions in Shanghai.

“I think we follow the guidance of the FIA and Formula One, as we always do. They’ve always led us in the right direction. Nobody’s going to compromise on anything that would put teams into an uncomfortable situation,” Wheatley said.

Qatar MotoGP rescheduled

The regional instability has already affected other motorsport events. The World Endurance Championship postponed its season-opening round in Qatar that had been planned for March 26–28. That race has been moved to October 24, while the championship will now begin in Imola, Italy on April 19. MotoGP also faces uncertainty, with its Qatar race on April 12 considered likely to be cancelled as well.