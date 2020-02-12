Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chinese GP likely to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The Chinese Grand Prix is likely to be postponed as a result of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has so far claimed more than 1,000 lives in the country.

According to a BBC Sport report, Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn had previously said it will look to reschedule the race if it cannot be held on its originally scheduled date.

The race is slated to be held here on April 19 and there will be a decision made in the next few days.

On Tuesday, the FIA said it was "closely monitoring the evolving situation".

Chinese health authorities Wednesday said it received reports of 2,015 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 97 deaths from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

With this, the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 44,653 by the end of Tuesday, and 1,113 people died of the disease.