2020/21 F1 Championship should be cancelled: Bernie Ecclestone

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone feels that the 2020/21 Championship should be cancelled. With the first eight races, including the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, either cancelled or postponed, the 89-year-old feels that it is difficult to imagine enough races to go through due to the coronavirus situation.

"We should stop the championship this year and start again next year, hopefully, because I can't see it's going to be possible to get the right amount of races in that count for a championship," the 89-year-old told BBC Radio.

"There's got to be eight from memory, and I can't see them getting that in. It's a difficult situation."

A minimum of eight races are needed for a championship season to be deemed valid and there are only 14 races left now.

The season is a special one for current champion Lewis Hamilton, who stands a chance at matching Michael Schumacher's record of seven championship wins. Ecclestone said that should the season go through and Hamilton wins a truncated championship, the achievement won't be belittled.

"I don't think it will make a lot of difference to Lewis. He would win whatever the race number, whether it be eight, 16 or 20," said Ecclestone.

"If it's a world championship and he wins, it would go on his record and say he has won a world championship. The terrible thing is he would win all eight races. It wouldn't be a super championship."