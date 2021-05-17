Watch: Offside or not? Nacho's controversial goal keeps Real Madrid in La Liga title race

Image Source : TWITTER The goal, however, stirred a huge debate among fans as Karim Benzema, who was standing on the way of the goal right ahead of Nacho, was in an offside position.

Trying to win back-to-back La Liga trophies for the first time since 2007-08, Real Madrid took the title race to the final round thanks to their 1-0 win against mid-table rival Athletic Club Bilbao at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

Real Madrid have now 81 points with a match to go and are two points behind table toppers Atletico Madrid, who clinched a dramatic win against Osasuna in Madrid at the same time as all 10 Liga matches were played at the same time. The day also saw end of Barcelona's title hunt as they slump to 2-1 defeat against Celta Vigo at their home ground Camp Nou.

In Bilbao meanwhile, Defender Nacho Fernández scored the winner from close range in the 68th after a pass from Casemiro. The goal, however, stirred a huge debate among fans as Karim Benzema, who was standing on the way of the goal right ahead of Nacho, was in an offside position.

The victory came amid widespread rumors that Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is leaving the club at the end of the season, but he denied reports that he had already told the squad of his intention to quit.

“We can't talk about my future right now, we have to focus on this last match,” he said.

(With inputs from AP).