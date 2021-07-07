Watch: Lionel Messi mocks Yerry Mina after penalty miss in Copa America semis

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Right after Mina's shot was blocked by Emiliano Martinez while diving to his left, Messi was captured on camera yelling at a dejected Mina.

Lionel Messi is once again close to achieving his much-awaited dream of winning an international trophy with Argentina. La Albiceleste on Wednesday morning defeated Colombia in penalty shootout to book a mega final clash vs arch-rival Brazil.

Messi, who earlier made his presence felt in the game early by assisting Lautaro Martinez for the opening goal of the match in the seventh minute, was close to clinching the match for Argentina when he hit the post late into the regular time. However, it was Luis Diaz's 61st minute equaliser that took the match into the extra time and subsequently into the tie-breaker.

While tension is normal between two dueling players during a match, Messi made his apparent about Colombian defender Yerry Mina.

Mina was among the three Colombians who missed penalty on the night -- other two were Davinson Sanchez and Edwin Cardona -- but it was Mina's penalty miss, or what happened right after that, attracted everyone's attention.

Right after Mina's shot was blocked by Emiliano Martinez while diving to his left, Messi was captured on camera yelling at a dejected Mina.

Per Tyc Sports, Messi screamed at Mina: “Dance Now! Dance Now!” at the shell-shocked Colombian.

The report further believed that Yerry Mina wildly celebrated team's win in penalties over Uruguay in the quarter; prompting Messi to mock Mina as revenge for his friend and former teammate Luis Suarez. Interestingly, Mina played briefly with Messi at Barca as well before moving to EPL club Everton.