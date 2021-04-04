Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo rescues point for Juventus with late equaliser vs Torino

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with team-mate Giorgio Chiellini after scoring their side's second goal against Torino at Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a point for Juventus as the pressure grew on coach Andrea Pirlo. The Old Lady dropped points against their derby rivals Torino in a match that ended 2-2.

Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League by Porto and surprisingly lost to Benevento before the international break.

“Unfortunately we keep making things hard for ourselves," Pirlo said. “We’re suffering these lapses in concentration a bit too often. We must do better."

Juventus plays its rearranged match with Napoli on Wednesday with the two sides level on points.

The Bianconeri were without Leonardo Bonucci and Merih Demiral, who contracted the coronavirus on international duty. Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo were also out of the squad after violating coronavirus restrictions with a party at the American midfielder’s house.

Federico Chiesa fired Juventus in front in the 13th minute following a one-two with Álvaro Morata.

However, Antonio Sanabria leveled in the 27th and completed the comeback 17 seconds after the break following defensive errors from Juventus.

Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu pulled off a number of saves but Ronaldo eventually headed in the equaliser 11 minutes from time. The goal was initially disallowed for offside but awarded after a review by the video assistant referee.

Juventus almost snatched a winner moments later but Sirigu managed to fingertip Rodrigo Bentancur’s strike onto the base of the upright.

(With inputs from AP.)