Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty before scoring in Juventus win over Inter Milan

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring run at Juventus continues as the Portguese superstar scored his 29th goal of the season in a big 3-2 win over Serie A champions-elect Inter Milan on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old forward missed a penalty early in the match after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made a brilliant drive to his right to block Ronaldo's spot kick. However, it was Ronaldo's lucky day as the ball went right back to Ronaldo, who slotted it into the net to give Juve lead in the match.

With the win Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition.

Atalanta consolidated second place in the Italian league beating Genoa 4-3 and can no longer finish outside the top four.

Juan Cuadrado scored twice for Juventus, converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute. Juventus rose to fourth ahead of its final game at Bologna next weekend.

Napoli, two points behind, still has two games to play.

Juventus will be hoping for a favor from Fiorentina against Napoli on Sunday.

Roma defeated city rival Lazio 2-0 in their derby with goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pedro. Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi was sent off late.

Also, Spezia Calcio enjoyed a 4-1 win over visiting Torino.

(With inputs from AP.)