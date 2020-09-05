Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wanted Manchester United exit after first training session: Alexis Sanchez

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez has admitted he asked his agent to see if he could leave Manchester United and return to Arsenal after his first training session with the Old Trafford giants.

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Sanchez said: "I accepted the opportunity to go to United, it felt tempting and it was something good for me, I liked this club a lot when I was a kid. Eventually, I signed but I didn't ask for information on what was happening inside the club.

"Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things.

"After the session, I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?' They laughed, I told them there's something that doesn't sit right, it doesn't seem good.

"But I already signed, I was already there. After the first few months I carried on having the same feeling, we weren't united as a team in that moment."

Chilean forward Sanchez joined Inter from Manchester United. He was on a season-long loan at the San Siro Stadium, and put pen to paper on a deal that would run until 2023.

No transfer fee was involved in the deal as United seemed to be in a hurry to offload the forward who couldn't reach the heights of his previous years at Old Trafford. He was also reportedly earning in excess of 500,000 pounds per week at Manchester United.

