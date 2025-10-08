'Want to keep playing': Cristiano Ronaldo provides crucial update on his future with 2026 World Cup looming Veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently came forward and revealed that he wants to continue playing football for a few more years before he calls time on his legendary career. He talked about his aspiration to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

New Delhi:

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming on the horizon, the teams have started to organise their squads for the upcoming mega event. At the forefront of the tournament could be Nations League winners Portugal, with veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge.

At 40 years old, Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career, and fans have been wondering when the Portuguese star could call time on his professional career. Speaking on the same, the star forward revealed that he wants to play for a couple more years.

“I know you must be tired of still seeing me here at these ceremonies! But I’m proud and happy. I think I still bring a lot to the National Team and to football. I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team. Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything,” Ronaldo said after winning the GOAT award, which was presented to him by Liga Portugal.

Steve Nicol reflected on Ronaldo’s role in upcoming World Cup

The upcoming FIFA World Cup could very well be Ronaldo’s last, and former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol recently came forward and talked about how Ronaldo could just be a passenger for his national team in the upcoming tournament.

"I understand what eveyone is talking about, he only needs one chance... but if you are going to win the World Cup, you can't afford to carry somebody, even if he gets an opportunity to score. Let's just say that there is no question that there will be 3-4 players in that team that will be doing the extra running for Ronaldo which is fair enough because Argentina does it with Messi,” Nicol was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.