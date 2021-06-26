Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch WAL vs DEN round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV

Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch WAL vs DEN round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV

Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch WAL vs DEN round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV

When is Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match? Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 will take place on Saturday, June 26. What are the timings of Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match? Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will start at 09:30 PM IST. Where is Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match? Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be played in Amsterdam Arena, The Netherlands. Which TV channel will broadcast Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match? Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten Network. Where can you live stream Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match? Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten Network channels) in India.

After three emotional European Championship matches in Copenhagen, Denmark will next play in a city that Christian Eriksen once called home. The Danes will take on Wales in the round of 16 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, a stadium where Eriksen is fondly remembered by Ajax fans as a stylish midfield playmaker from 2010-13 before his transfer to Tottenham. Denmark lost its first Euro 2020 match to Finland 1-0 after Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the field and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The Danes also lost to Belgium before beating Russia 4-1 to finish second in Group B and advance to knockout rounds. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Wales vs Denmark live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN.