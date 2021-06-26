Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch WAL vs DEN round-of-16 match online on SonyLIV

Wales vs Denmark Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch WAL vs DEN round-of-16 match online on SonyLIVWAL vs DEN Live: After three emotional European Championship matches in Copenhagen, Denmark will next play in a city that Christian Eriksen once called home. The Danes will take on Wales in the round of 16 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, a stadium where Eriksen is fondly remembered by Ajax fans as a stylish midfield playmaker from 2010-13 before his transfer to Tottenham. Denmark lost its first Euro 2020 match to Finland 1-0 after Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on the field and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The Danes also lost to Belgium before beating Russia 4-1 to finish second in Group B and advance to knockout rounds. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Wales vs Denmark live online on SonyLIV and TV telecast on Sony TEN.
Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 will take place on Saturday, June 26.
Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will start at 09:30 PM IST.
Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be played in Amsterdam Arena, The Netherlands.
Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten Network.
Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020 round-of-16 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten Network channels) in India.