Vinicius Jr believes speaking out against racism resulted in Ballon d'Or defeat as Real Madrid boycott event

One of the top contenders to win the Ballon d'Or 2024, Brazilian and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, didn't sit back quietly after being defeated by Spain's Rodri to the title. Vinicius Jr probably believed that his fight and him speaking out against racism probably cost him the most prestigious award in football. However, the 24-year-old promised that he will do it again if he felt like it in reaction to the snub.

"I will do it 10 times if I have to. They're not ready," Vinicius posted on X (formerly Twitter). Vinicius' La Liga side Real Madrid, however, came up with a really strong reaction as the club boycotted the whole thing after they got to know that their forward was not winning the main award of the night.

Madrid won the Men's Club of the Year award while their manager Carlo Ancelotti won the Manager of the Year award, however, since the club decided to boycott the ceremony, nobody received it.

As per the news agency Reuters, Vinicius' post referred to his fight against racism and that they believed it was one of the reasons for him not winning. "The football world is not ready to accept a player who fights against the system."

The 24-year-old Brazilian star has had his bouts of facing racism in Spain, in particular, on a couple of occasions, which led to a couple of couple of convictions for racist insults and jeering.

Vinicus Jr also found support on social media from fellow Brazilian or Real Madrid players. ""FOOTBALL POLITICS X. My brother, you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise. Love you my bro," Real's Eduardo Camavinga said on the bench.

"I waited all year for Vini Jr to be deservedly recognised as the best player in the world and now they come to tell me that the Ballon d'Or is not for him?" Brazilian women's Marta said in an Instagram.

While Vinicius Jr finished second, his Real teammate Bellingham was third.