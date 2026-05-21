Unai Emery lifts his 5th Europa League title as Aston Villa decimate Freiburg in final

Istanbul:

Aston Villa completed one of the most memorable nights in the club’s modern history by defeating SC Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final in Istanbul. With that, the England club ended a 30-year wait for silverware and collected their first major European trophy since 1982. The triumph marked another landmark achievement for manager Unai Emery, whose remarkable record in the competition continued with a fifth Europa League title.

Notably, Villa controlled the final from the outset and nearly struck within minutes when Morgan Rogers forced a save from Noah Atubolu. The breakthrough eventually arrived shortly before half-time through a stunning finish from Youri Tielemans.

A rehearsed corner routine opened space for Rogers to deliver a precise cross into the penalty area, where Tielemans met the ball perfectly and fired a powerful volley beyond Atubolu. It was only the midfielder’s second goal of the season and his first since December.

Before Freiburg could recover, Villa delivered another decisive blow. Emiliano Buendia collected possession outside the area and curled an excellent strike into the far corner to double the advantage moments before the interval.

Villa never allowed the German side back into the contest after the restart. Rogers, influential throughout the night, added the third goal in the 58th minute by sliding in to finish Buendia’s cross and effectively seal the trophy.

What it means for Villa

The victory carried historical significance for the Birmingham club. Villa last lifted silverware in the 1996 League Cup, while their previous major continental success came in the 1982 European Cup final against Bayern Munich. In a tribute to that celebrated side, Villa wore white shirts in Istanbul, mirroring the kit used on that famous night in Rotterdam.

Former heroes Peter Withe and Dennis Mortimer watched from the stands as a new generation etched their names into club folklore alongside figures from the celebrated Class of ’82. Among those celebrating were lifelong Villa supporter Prince William and actor Tom Hanks, who had sent a message of support to the squad before kick-off.

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