Ukraine vs England Live Streaming Euro 2020: How to Watch UKR vs ENG Quarter-final match online

Image Source : AP Ukraine vs England Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch UKR vs ENG Quarter-final match online on SonyLIV.

Euro 2020 UKR vs ENG Live Streaming: Following their historic win over Germany in the Round of 16 clash, England will take on Ukraine for the semi-final berth. Playing against Ukraine might be England's toughest test so far in the European championship, having played their matches at home stadium. The match against Ukraine will be the only match of Euro 2020 that England will have to play away from the friendly confines of Wembley.

England coach Gareth Southgate, however, sees the situation in a positive light. “I actually think it’s good to come away from Wembley now," Southgate said. "It would have been hard to replicate the atmosphere we had the other day (four) days later. And I think to have a different focus, different surroundings, different sort of challenge is good for us.”

The winner of the Ukraine vs England tie will play either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley, with the final also scheduled at England’s home stadium.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

