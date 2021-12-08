Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Romelu Lukaku.

UEFA Champions League Zenit vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV

Titleholders Chelsea are among those looking to clinch first place in their groups, which is more likely to secure an easier match in the last 16. Chelsea are tied on points with Juventus in Group H and is ahead courtesy of a superior head-to-head record, so a win at Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday will guarantee top spot for the defending champions.

What time will the Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The match between Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, December 8, at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The game will commence at 11:15 PM IST.

What TV channel will show the Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea match?

The Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I live stream the Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from AP)