Toni Kroos bids farewell after Germany's early exit from Euro 2024; Thomas Muller hints at retirement

Toni Kroos endured a silent goodbye to his glorious football career after Germany's early exit from Euro 2024 on Friday, July 5. Spain eliminated the tournament hosts and three-time champions Germany with a thrilling 2-1 win in the quarter-final in Stuttgart.

Kroos reversed his international retirement to feature in his home European Championship earlier this year. The Real Madrid midfielder retired from club career with a UEFA Champions League 2023/24 medal but witnessed an unwanted finish to his international career.

The 34-year-old veteran made his international debut in 2010 and went on to represent Germany in 114 matches where he scored 17 goals. Kross was a part of the team that lifted the 2014 FIFA World Cup title in Brazil. Kroos featured in Germany's five matches in Euro 2024 where he failed to score or assist.

"To be honest, right now the main feeling is that the tournament is over because we all had a big goal that we wanted to achieve together," Kroos told reporters. "And this dream we all had has been simply shattered now. We can all be proud because we improved. I am happy to have helped Germany as a football nation to have hope again. In the future, I am convinced the team will succeed, but today we are sad because we wanted to stay in this competition a bit longer."

Meanwhile, another German legend Thomas Muller hinted at international retirement after the loss against Spain. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder scored 45 goals in 131 international appearances and after the Euro 2024 exit said, "There is a high probability that this was my last international match."

"I am proud to be a part of this team and above all proud to be a German," Muller wrote in his Instagram post. "Thanks to everyone who cheered with us and were great hosts. Let's take this feeling into our daily lives right now in current times."

Captain Ilkay Gundogan and the veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer are also tipped to consider their international future after an embarrassing early exit from hone Euors.