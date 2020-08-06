Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Think I didn't get a fair chance: Usain Bolt on A-League stint

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt recently jogged down memory lane and recalled his short football stint with Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League.

Following a decade of dominance, Bolt hung up his illustrious boots after finishing third in the 100m event at the World Championships in 2017 in London. He then went on to try and realise his dream of playing professional football.

In 2018, he trained with Norwegian side Stomsgodset and even featured in a friendly for them, wearing the '9.58' number of his back. The same year, in August, he linked up with Mariners and played couple of friendlies before leaving the club after eight weeks.

Couple of months later, Bolt announced that his sports life is over, bringing curtains down on his short football career. The track and field great has now claimed he didn't get a fair chance in Australia to become a footballer.

"I think I didn't get a fair chance," Bolt told Wide World of Sports. "I didn't do it how I wanted to do it, but it's something I think I would've been good at.

"But it's just one of those things you miss out on and just have to move on," he added.

Bolt, who is known to be a Manchester United fan, accepted that he still thinks about his short time inside the football field considering he is a big fan of the sport.

"I do think about it sometimes that it didn't work out the way that I wanted it to, because football is something that I love," Bolt said.

"The fact that it didn't work out I do think about it, but as I said, it's one of those things you've got to move past."

