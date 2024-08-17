Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal final live: When and where to watch Saudi Super Cup 2024 live on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Pro League game in Riyadh on May 27, 2024

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, the arguably two biggest Saudi football clubs, are set to lock horns against each other in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final on Saturday, August 17. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic-starrer Al-Hilal will look to begin the 2024-25 season with a trophy at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Ronaldo returned to competitive football after a poor show with Portugal in the recent Euro 2024 and scored a goal in the Super Cup semi-final clash to help his team beat Al-Taawoun 2-0. However, the star midfielder Marcelo Brozovic conceded a late red card and will miss the crucial final against Al-Hilal.

On the other hand, Al-Hilal are the current Saudi Pro League and Saudi Super Cup champions. They are the most successful Saudi football club with four Super Cup titles and are favourites to make it five on Saturday with star footballers Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic in their rank.

However, the Brazilian superstar Neymar remains out as he recovers from his knee injury suffered last year. Since his €90 million move to Al-Hilal in August 2023, the former Barcelona forward has played just three competitive games in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Super Cup 2024 final live streaming and telecast

When is the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final​ match starting?

The Saudi Super Cup 2024 final between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will be played on Saturday, August 17.

At what time does the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final match begin?

The final match of the Saudi Super Cup 2024 will begin at 09:45 pm IST.​

Saudi Super Cup 2024 final venue

The Saudi Super Cup 2024 final will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

Where can you watch the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final​ match live on TV?

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of all Saudi Super Cup 2024 final live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Where can you watch the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final live online in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final online on the SonyLiv application and website (free streaming).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Super Cup 2024 final predicted XIs

Al-Nassr: Bento; Alex Telles, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, Sultan Al-Ghannam; Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Talisca; Ayman Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane.

Al-Hilal: Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Renan Lodi, Hamad Al-Yami, Hassan Tambakti; Mohamed Kanno, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves; Salem Aldawsari, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Michael Delgado.