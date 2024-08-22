Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live: When and where to watch Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal live on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar at the Saudi Pro League

The 49th edition of the Saudi Pro League, the top football division in Saudi Arabia, will begin with 18 teams clashing for the coveted trophy on August 22. Al-Taawoun and Al Feiha will clash against each other in the opening match of the season on Thursday while the fan-favourite Al-Nassr will take on Al-Riyadh in their first match on the same day.

Al-Hilal, the most successful club in tournament history, will face newly-promoted Al Akhdoud in their first match on Saturday. Fans will be hoping to see their record signing Neymar returning to football after missing the majority of the last season due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo will target a strong start for Al-Nassr who finished second, 14 points behind rivals Al-Hilal in the last season. Ronaldo scored the only goal as Al-Nassr suffered a huge 1-4 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final last week.

Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Telecast

Indian fans can enjoy the live telecast of all Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches online on the Sony Sports Network channel Sony Ten 2. Indian users can also watch the RSL games online on the SonyLiv application and website but need their premium subscription.

