Saudi Arabia win bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034, record highest bidding ratings

"It is the result of our extensive efforts to present an exceptional bid and a testament to the collaboration between multiple entities across the Kingdom, driven by Vision 2030, which has enabled all sectors to unite behind a bid," Saudi's Minister of Sport said.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Nov 30, 2024 16:37 IST, Updated : Nov 30, 2024 16:40 IST
FIFA World Cup 2034
Image Source : GETTY Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Saudi Arabia are cleared to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup after recording the historic bidding ratings on Saturday. Saudi Arabia will solely host the World Cup in the winter season of 2034 after beating a joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Arabian Football Federation registered a record-breaking bidding rating of 419.8 out of 500. FIFA is expected to officially confirm Saudi Arabia as hosts for the World Cup on December 11. 

"I extend my deepest gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for their support and empowerment, which played a pivotal role in achieving this outstanding result," Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said.

"Saudi Arabia is a footballing nation with a young population that truly love the game. Young people are looking for a bright future. This score by FIFA simply reflects our commitment to grow the game, our rapid transformation and our desire to host the best possible tournament for the entire world to enjoy.

"It is the result of our extensive efforts to present an exceptional bid and a testament to the collaboration between multiple entities across the Kingdom, driven by Vision 2030, which has enabled all sectors to unite behind a bid that represents the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership and the ambitions of the Saudi people," he added.

More to follow...

