IND v PAK SAFF Championship: Scuffle breaks out in India vs Pakistan match; Igor Stimac shown red card | WATCH

IND vs PAK SAFF Championship: India and Pakistan are locking horns against each other in the second match of the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru. Both the arch-rivals kick-start their campaign in the tournament with a game at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. However, a fight broke out in the match between the two Asian sides.

In the first half of the match, the Pakistani players were seen having a confrontation with India's head coach Igor Stimac. The incident took place in the later part of the first half on the sidelines when a Pakistani player was attempting a throw-in. India's coach Stimac tried to grab the ball out of Pakistan's players' hands. This led to heated exchanges on the pitch seemingly between the Pakistan players and the India coach. But the players from both teams tried to intervene and get the matter settled.

Watch the Video here:

Due to the incident, Stimac was shown a red card and he had to walk off the pitch. Assistant coach Mahes Gawli then took Stimac's position on the touchline. Also, Pakistan's head coach was booked for a yellow card along with a couple of India and Pakistan players - Jhinghan of India and Nabi of Pakistan.

