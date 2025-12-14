Sachin Tendulkar gifts Lionel Messi with his jersey, Argentine icon presents World Cup ball | WATCH Sachin Tendulkar met Lionel Messi as two legends of their sport graced the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sachin gifted Messi with his India jersey and received a World Cup ball from the Argentine star during the GOAT India tour.

New Delhi:

On a day to remember for Mumbai and football fans around India, Lionel Messi graced the city and took part in a special event at the Wankhede Stadium during his GOAT India tour. Messi met several Indian dignitaries during the second day of his visit to India on Sunday, December 14.

Among other bigwigs, Messi met India legend Sachin Tendulkar at the iconic venue and exchanged pleasantries. Sachin gifted the Argentine legend with his India jersey, while Messi also presented the Indian giant with a World Cup ball.

Sachin speaks on Messi's GOAT tour

Meanwhile, Sachin was also asked to speak on Messi during the event. "I have spent some incredible moments here. As we call it, Mumbai is a city of dreams. And a number of dreams have seen the finish line here on this very venue. And without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011," Tendulkar said referring to India's ODI World Cup triumph in which he played a major role.

"And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India. The way you have received all three greats of the game has truly been remarkable. "

Talking about Messi, he said, "When it comes to Leo, if I have to speak about his game, it wouldn't be the right platform. And you know, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination, and commitment.

"And above all, his humility, the person that he is. And on behalf of Mumbaikars and Indians, I would like to wish him and his family the very best of health and happiness to all of you. Thank you once again for being here and encouraging youngsters."

The event was also graced by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with some other bigwigs in attendance. The likes of Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri were present at the venue as the fans enjoyed their time at the iconic venue.