Ryan Williams granted citizenship, Sunil Chhetri hands new Indian passport Former Australian winger Ryan Williams has gained Indian citizenship. Presented his passport by Sunil Chhetri, Williams is now eligible to play for India, boosting the team ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Bengaluru:

In a historic moment, former Australian international Ryan Williams has officially become an Indian citizen, opening a new chapter for the sport in the country. The citizenship handover ceremony, held at Bengaluru FC’s training facility, saw Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri present Williams with his new Indian passport, a gesture that quickly went viral among fans.

The event was filled with warmth and humour, as Chhetri quizzed Williams on Indian street food and pop culture in an impromptu “citizenship test.” The winger passed with flying colours, playfully declaring himself “one of their own,” a statement that drew applause from teammates and fans alike.

Williams’ transition to Indian citizenship represents the first tangible success of the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) initiative to integrate Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) into the national setup. The 30-year-old qualified through his mother’s Anglo-Indian roots, with the process receiving strong backing from his family, Bengaluru FC’s management, and the Karnataka State Football Association. The final approvals were secured at the ministerial level in New Delhi.

Ryan Williams’ career

Having previously represented Australia at youth levels and earning one senior cap in 2019, Williams is eligible under FIFA regulations to switch his allegiance to India. His addition is expected to provide a major boost to head coach Khalid Jamil’s attacking options ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

Williams’ career has been a globe-trotting one, from his beginnings at ECU Joondalup in Australia to a decade-long spell across English clubs including Fulham, Portsmouth, Oxford United, and Rotherham United. After returning to Perth Glory in 2022, he joined Bengaluru FC the following year. Since then, he has become a key figure for the club, registering 13 goals and five assists in 46 appearances, and forging a formidable attacking partnership with Chhetri.

Meanwhile, Nepal-born defender Abneet Bharti is reportedly undergoing trials at the Indian national team camp, signalling the AIFF’s growing intent to tap into global Indian talent.