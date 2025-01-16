Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming: How to watch Copa Del Rey match live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Real Madrid and Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming: Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo in the round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu on Friday, January 17. The Los Blancos defeated Deportivo Mirena 5-0 to progress to the pre-quarterfinal while Celta beat Racing Santander 3-2. The winner between Madrid and Celta will progress to the quarters.

Notably, the current European champions suffered a humiliating 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Their defence was under the scanner and coach Carlo Ancelotti too faced flak for playing Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni out of their position in the El Classico. His spot can be in danger if Real Madrid fail to progress to the next round.

Celta meanwhile are 12th in the La Liga race. They lost to Real Madrid 2-1 earlier in the season after Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. scored one each.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo live streaming and telecast details

When is Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa Del Rey round of 16 will be played on Friday, January 17.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Copa Del Rey round of 16 match will begin at 2:00 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo won’t be broadcast in India. However, fans can watch the game live on the Fancode application on SmartTV.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo football match online on the Fancode application and website.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Possible Playing XIs

Real Madrid probable starting XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr; Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo

Celta Vigo probable starting XI (4-2-3-1): Vicente Guaita; Oscar Mingueza, Carl Starfelt, Carlos Dominguez, Mihailo Riltic; Ilaix Moriba, Fran Beltran; Alfanso Gonzalez, Jonathan Bamba, Franco Cervi; Borja Iglesias