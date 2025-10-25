Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live: When and where to watch El Classico 2025 on TV and stream online in India? Real Madrid host Barcelona in the season’s first El Clasico, marking Xabi Alonso’s debut as Madrid coach. Barca face major injury woes with Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Gavi out, while tension rises after Lamine Yamal’s “cheating” remarks about Madrid.

Madrid (Spain):

The first El Clasico of the season promises high drama as Real Madrid and Barcelona renew their fierce rivalry, this time under new dynamics and mounting pressure. Set to take place at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu, the match will also mark Xabi Alonso’s first Clasico as Real Madrid’s head coach, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest.

Alonso’s tenure has faced early scrutiny, with Los Blancos suffering heavy defeats to PSG in the Club World Cup semi-final and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. A positive result against Barcelona could serve as the perfect response to critics and restore momentum to Madrid’s campaign.

Barcelona, on the other hand, enter the fixture battling a serious injury crisis. The Catalan giants confirmed on Saturday that star winger Raphinha has failed to recover from a leg muscle injury, joining a lengthy list of absentees including Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and first-choice goalkeepers Marc-André ter Stegen and Joan Garcia.

Despite being heavily depleted, Xavi’s men remain confident after a spirited showing in recent matches, with Ferran Torres, Frenkie de Jong, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen all returning to training and expected to feature.

Adding spice to the buildup, teenage sensation Lamine Yamal stirred controversy with comments suggesting Real Madrid “cheat” and “complain,” which has only intensified the rivalry ahead of kickoff. Both sides are desperate for a statement win, Madrid to reaffirm their title credentials and Barca to prove their resilience despite adversity.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona match?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played on Wednesday, October 26.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will begin at 08:45 PM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona won’t be broadcast live on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match online on Fancode.