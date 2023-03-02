Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema takes sly dig at PSG star Lionel Messi, posts cryptic Instagram story

Lionel Messi was felicitated with the 2022 FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year Award and this has not gone down too well with Real Madrid centre-forward Karim Benzema

Jishu Bhattacharya New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 8:41 IST
Lionel Messi had added another coveted trophy to his illustrious list of titles. After Argentina's World Cup victory in December last year, Lionel Messi has continued to play for his club Paris Saint-Germain and looks to be in supreme touch. On February 27, 2023, Lionel Messi was felicitated with the 2022 FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year Award. He won the award by beating  Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema who finished second and third on the list. Messi winning the trophy hasn't gone down with Real Madrid centre-forward Karim Benzema, at least his Instagram stories indicate it this way.

After Messi ended up winning the trophy, Karim Benzema posted two stories on his Instagram account which certainly speaks volumes about how dissatisfied he is about Messi being handed the trophy. The voting for the Best Men's Player of the Year Award is always done by players, coaches, and captains around the globe. The Argentina skipper ranked 52 points, just eight more than Mbappe's tally. Karim Benzema ended up in the third spot behind Messi and Mbappe with 34 points to his name.

Right after Messi's win, Benzema took to his Instagram and shared a couple of cryptic stories which felt like an indirect dig at the Argentina stalwart. Benzema posted a screenshot of a post from one of his fan accounts. Interestingly, the screenshot that Benzema posted had a compiled list of Benzema's achievements from August 2022 until the end of the FIFA nomination period for 2022. It might have been Benzema's way of expressing the fact that he was the most deserving candidate and should've won. The southpaw won the 022 Ballon d'Or award but missed out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury. Messi won the World Cup last year in December and he was also awarded the Golden Ball trophy. The World Cup-winning skipper also thanked his national teammates for their continued support. 

