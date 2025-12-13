Rahul Gandhi meets Lionel Messi in Hyderabad on Argentine legend's GOAT India tour | WATCH Lionel Messi ended his Day 1 of his three-day GOAT India tour at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. He met LoP Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy during his Hyderabad visit.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met Lionel Messi during the Argentine legend's GOAT India tour. Gandhi met the World Cup winning captain during his Hyderabad visit along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Messi gifted Reddy and Gandhi with his Argentina jerseys during the event at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, the Telangana CM and the Rae Bareli MP presented a momento to the Argentine legend.

Watch the visuals here:

Messi addressed the fans in Hyderabad

After the greetings, the trio of Messi, Suarez, and De Paul all addressed the fans in Hyderabad. Messi talked about how delighted he was to have visited the city and expressed his happiness over the admiration that he has received from the fans.

Messi ended Day 1 of his GOAT tour

Messi's first day of the three-day visit to India ended on Saturday. The legend visited Kolkata and Hyderabad on the first day.

After the Kolkata leg of the tour turned into chaos, the Hyderabad leg of the tour proved to be a huge success. After playing football with kids, interacting with the fans, and signing autographs, Messi also presented the GOAT cup to the side that won the exhibition match.

What's next for Messi?

Messi will now head to Mumbai for the second day of his visit. He will kick start his Mumbai tour in the afternoon as he will take part in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India. He will also visit the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Messi will then head to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A felicitation event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is also planned.

December 14, Mumbai

3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15, New Delhi

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players