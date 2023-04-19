Probe finds evidence of match fixing in Brazil's top football league

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Authorities raided homes of businessmen and players in six Brazilian states and 16 cities.

Brazil's top-flight soccer league has come under the scanner for the matches played last year. At least six matches are under investigation at the moment for match-fixing according to the prosecutors. They confirmed the news on Tuesday stating that it is part of their widening probe into the matter.

The homes of businessman and players are being raided at the moment across 16 cities. Prosecutors have also questioned as many as nine players but have denied to reveal their identities. A PTI report stated that the match fixing investigation began in November last year. Earlier, the focus was only on three matches but as they went deep, as many as 11 matches have come under the scanner. Some of these matches are also from lower leagues.

"The investigation began in November focusing on three matches and has widened to 11 games, though some were in lower leagues," Goiás state prosecutor Fernando Cesconetto said in a press conference.

The players received offers up to $20,000 to fix with some specific action during the matches with the criminals profiting on betting websites.

"Investigators said players received offers between $10,000 and $20,000 to perform specific actions during matches, like receiving yellow cards and giving out corner kicks. Alleged criminals would profit on betting sites," the report further read. With investigation still in progress, more startling revelations are expected in this matter in the upcoming months.

