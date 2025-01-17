Neymar claims Kylian Mbappe felt ‘jealous’ after Lionel Messi joined PSG

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr during their time at PSG.

Neymar Jr guided Kylian Mbappe during their initial days at Paris Saint Germain. After a phenomenal time at Monaco, the France international joined PSG in the 2017 summer transfer window, the same as Neymar. He built a strong camaraderie with the Brazil international and was often spotted hanging out with him in Paris. However, things changed drastically after Lionel Messi joined PSG in a shocking move from Barcelona in 2021.

Neymar and Messi were close mates during their time at Catalan and with the latter’s arrival, things got completed between the Brazil-born and Mbappe. Reflecting on the same, the 32-year-old claimed that the current France captain might have felt jealous and that led to a small fight between the two. Neymar also mentioned calling him a ‘golden boy’ but since Messi’s arrival, the relationship changed between the two as the prior spotted a change in Mbappe's behaviour.

“I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together,” Neymar said in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário.

“We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior,” he added.

Neymar in talks to join MLS

Neymar is reportedly on the verge of leaving Al Hilal. His two-year contract will be up in the upcoming summer and the footballer is in talks with Chicago Fire over a potential move. Due to several injuries, he played only 428 minutes for the club and is very unlikely to be registered for the second half of the season.

However, he is expected to feature in the AFC Champions League. On the other hand, the MLS transfer window will open on January 31 and a potential move for Neymar can’t be ruled out. The player however isn’t very convinced and expressed the desire to reunite with Messi and Luis Suarez in Inter Miami. Due to financial strain, the David Beckham-owned club has ruled out the possibility.