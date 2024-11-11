Monday, November 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says 'not naive' after his last game for Sporting Lisbon

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says 'not naive' after his last game for Sporting Lisbon

Manchester United parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag and replaced him with low-profile name Ruben Amorim earlier this month. Amorim will take charge of his first game for the Red Devils against Ipswich Town on November 24.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 11, 2024 22:18 IST
Ruben Amorim
Image Source : GETTY Ruben Amorim will be Manchester United's sixth full-time manager since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013

Ruben Amorim officially ended his stint with Sporting Lisbon with a memorable win against Braga on Sunday and is to take charge of Manchester United in the next two days. Amorim revealed his goals for the 20-time English champions as he fills the hottest seat in the English Premier League.

Amorim was appointed as the next Manchester United manager earlier this month after the Red Devils lost their faith in Erik ten Hag. The former club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped in as an interim head coach and guided the team to three wins and one draw against Chelsea in the last four games. 

After managing his last game for the Portuguese giants, Amorim highlighted the next chapter of his career. He revealed his excitement about a new job and cooled down the immediate impact talks at Old Trafford. Amorim acknowledged the difficulties he might face with the Red Devils who currently sit in the 13th position in the English Premier League table with just 15 points in 11 games. 

"I feel ready for the new challenge," Amorim told reporters on Sunday. "I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now. I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow. I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here anywhere else but there are other places with different exposure and pressure."

Manchester United defeated Leicester City in the van Nistlerooy's last game in charge on Sunday and will next take on Ipswich Town in an away league game on November 24. 

Related Stories
Rodri pips Vinicius Jr to clinch men's Ballon d'Or title, Bonmati becomes women's winner

Rodri pips Vinicius Jr to clinch men's Ballon d'Or title, Bonmati becomes women's winner

Vinicius Jr believes speaking out against racism resulted in Ballon d'Or defeat, Real boycott event

Vinicius Jr believes speaking out against racism resulted in Ballon d'Or defeat, Real boycott event

Manchester United appoint Rúben Amorim as new manager and replacement of Erik ten Hag

Manchester United appoint Rúben Amorim as new manager and replacement of Erik ten Hag

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Football News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement