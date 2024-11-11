New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says 'not naive' after his last game for Sporting Lisbon

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ruben Amorim will be Manchester United's sixth full-time manager since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013

Ruben Amorim officially ended his stint with Sporting Lisbon with a memorable win against Braga on Sunday and is to take charge of Manchester United in the next two days. Amorim revealed his goals for the 20-time English champions as he fills the hottest seat in the English Premier League.

Amorim was appointed as the next Manchester United manager earlier this month after the Red Devils lost their faith in Erik ten Hag. The former club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy stepped in as an interim head coach and guided the team to three wins and one draw against Chelsea in the last four games.

After managing his last game for the Portuguese giants, Amorim highlighted the next chapter of his career. He revealed his excitement about a new job and cooled down the immediate impact talks at Old Trafford. Amorim acknowledged the difficulties he might face with the Red Devils who currently sit in the 13th position in the English Premier League table with just 15 points in 11 games.

"I feel ready for the new challenge," Amorim told reporters on Sunday. "I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult. I'm at peace now. I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow. I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here anywhere else but there are other places with different exposure and pressure."

Manchester United defeated Leicester City in the van Nistlerooy's last game in charge on Sunday and will next take on Ipswich Town in an away league game on November 24.

