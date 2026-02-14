Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: When and where to watch ISL 2026 live on TV and stream online?

Kolkata:

After months of uncertainty, the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to resume competition on Saturday, with defending champions Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Later the same day, FC Goa host newly promoted Inter Kashi at the Fatorda Stadium. Questions about whether the season would happen at all lingered deep into the delay, but the campaign will now begin in a pared-back fashion.

The competition’s prolonged pause stemmed from administrative setbacks in boardrooms, casting doubt over its future. Even so, many within the game, from supporters to players and coaching staff, have expressed relief that play will finally resume.

“I know there were a lot of problems. It was a very difficult time for Indian football. Fortunately, now we are very close to the start of the season, and we are very excited. The focus is on bringing maximum excitement into the first game,” said Mohun Bagan coach Sergio Lobera.

Roster building has reflected the turbulence. Overseas signings, long influential in shaping ISL campaigns, became casualties of the uncertainty as several departed. With clarity arriving late, recruitment has been limited and, for some, modest.

Kerala Blasters, who feature in the curtain-raiser, saw all five foreign recruits leave and have since added Kevin Yoke, Oumar Ba, Victor Bertomeu, Marlon Roos Trujillo and Matias Hernandez. NorthEast United will operate with three foreigners, while both FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have two apiece. Odisha FC rely on a single overseas player, captain Carlos Delgado. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal retain their full complement of six, as do Inter Kashi, whose foreign contingent remains unchanged from their second-division campaign.

ISL 2026 Broadcast Details

When is Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match?

Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters will be played on Saturday, February 14.

At what time does the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match begin?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match will begin at 05:00 PM IST.

Where is the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters football match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match on TV in India?

The match between Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters football match online on FanCode.