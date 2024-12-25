Mohamed Salah chases historic 100-goal milestone in Boxing Day Premier League clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohamed Salah during the EPL game against Spurs in London on December 22, 2024

Mohamed Salah will look to add another milestone to his name when Liverpool host Leicester City in the English Premier League clash on Thursday, December 26. The free-scoring Liverpool forward is just one goal away from joining the legendary Premier League goalscorers ahead of the Boxing Day clash.

Despite the off-the-field talks about his contract, Salah has taken the 2024-25 season by storm as he tops both the scoring and assists charts in the English Premier League. Salah scored twice and assisted two more during Liverpool's 6-3 riot over Tottenham Hotspur in the last game and became the first footballer to achieve 10 goals and 10 assists before Christman in the top tier of the English football league.

Liverpool next host the Foxes at Anfield and fans can witness Salah unfold another remarkable milestone. Salah is just one strike away from 100 Premier League goals at home and is likely to achieve this feat against Leicester City on Thursday night.

Only 7 footballers have managed to reach 100 league goals at home in the Premier League era. If the Egyptian finds the back of the net against the Foxes, he will become the only second Liverpool player to achieve this milestone and will do it in just 142 appearances, taking down several legendary names to become the fifth-fastest overall.

The former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer achieved 100 home league goals in just 91 games while Thiery Henry and Sergio Aguero reached the milestone in 113 and 125 appearances respectively. Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole and most recently Harry Kane have also recorded 100 league goals at home games.