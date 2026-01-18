'Consistency is the key': Michael Carrick backs Manchester United to maintain new standards Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick took centre stage and talked about the performance that his side put in in their recent 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Manchester City in the ongoing Premier League season.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United stunned the world after they registered a stellar victory against arch-rivals Manchester City. The two sides locked horns in the derby at Old Trafford in Manchester on January 17. It is worth noting that United were being coached by former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was appointed as their interim coach until the end of the season after the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

In the game against City, United completely dominated the neighbours. Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring with a goal in the 65th minute, with Patrick Dorgu doubling the lead by scoring in the 76th minute.

With the win secured, Michael Carrick came forward and talked about his side’s performance. He asked for more consistency from the team and asked for maintaining the same standards now.

"That's the challenge ultimately and I think it needs to be a version of normal. Certainly we're not going to have games with the emotion and the feeling of everything that today brought. I think we all understand that, but there's definitely levels of standards and expectations that we need to live up to from ourselves as much as anyone on the outside. I'm fairly aware of that. Consistency is the key to any success, and if you can find that then you're on to a winner. So that's our challenge, we've got to find a way of doing that,” Carrick was quoted as saying by ESPN India.

Carrick reflected on his brilliant start to life

It is worth noting that Michael Carrick was appointed as the new United coach on January 13 and took training for the first time on January 14.

"It's a great start, there's no getting away from that. To be honest, before the game with the coaches we spoke and we said the boys were in a good place,” Carrick said.