Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal when loan deal expires

The 22-year-old Norway midfielder spent the second half of this season on loan from Real Madrid, where he is expected to return and encounter a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti.

London Published on: June 03, 2021 21:37 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Martin Odegaard will leave Arsenal when his loan deal expires at the end of June, the English club said Thursday.

The 22-year-old Norway midfielder spent the second half of this season on loan from Real Madrid, where he is expected to return and encounter a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the team's final Premier League game of the season that he hoped to have given Odegaard “the hope and the feeling that this could be a good place for him.”

Brazil defender David Luiz and Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos are also leaving when their contracts end on June 30, Arsenal said. Ceballos was on loan from Real Madrid, also.

