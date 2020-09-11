EPL: Marcelo Bielsa renews Leeds United contract by a year

Image Source : AP Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has decided to renew the contract with the newly-promoted English Premier League club by a yea, confirmed the EPL outfit on its official website ahead of its first game in the top division in 16 years.

"Leeds United are pleased to confirm Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year deal with the club to remain as head coach for the 2020-21 season," Leeds said in a statement on their official website.

"Under his tenure, starting with a fine 3-1 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road in August 2018, the former Argentina and Chile head coach has taken charge of a total of 100 games for the Whites, winning 56, drawing 17 and losing 27 over two seasons.”

Bielsa signed with the club back in 2018 as the club’s new Italian owner aimed to achieve English Premier League promotion after years of dwelling in lower leagues. Bielsa came close to EPL promotion in the first season itself but lost out in the play-off round. It was a big setback for the club as they ruled the table for the majority of the season.

Bielsa and boys came back stronger in the next season, earning direct promotion by winning the English Championship.

The club will begin its EPL sojourn on Saturday as they take on defending champions Liverpool in the season opener.

