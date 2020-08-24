Manchester United will not sell Paul Pogba, discussions over new contract soon: Mino Raiola

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United and discussions over a new contract will begin soon, his agent Mino Raiola said.

Paul Pogba's new contract discussions will start soon and the France World Cup winner will not be sold by Manchester United this summer, French midfielder's agent has said.

"United will not accept any bid this summer," Pogba's agent Mino Raiola was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"We're going to speak about a new contract soon, no stress."

Raiola also told Sky Sports: "He is key player for Manchester United. They've an important project and he's 100 per cent included."

Meanwhile, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) head coach Thomas Tuchel has said that Lionel Messi is "very welcome" at the club, however adding that he expects the talismanic striker to remain at Barcelona.

PSG lost 0-1 to Bayern Munich in a tightly-contested Champions League final on Sunday.

"What coach says no to Messi?" Tuchel was quoted as telling to BT Sport by BBC Sport. "I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He is Mr Barcelona," he added.

Barcelona's season had ended in a humiliating 2-8 Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich. Following which, questions have been raised over Messi's future at Camp Nou.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage