Manchester United signs Denmark's Christian Eriksen to 3-year contract

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Christian Eriksen in action (file photo)

Manchester United signed Denmark's Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract on Friday.

The 30-year-old Eriksen had played for Brentford in the second half of last season. He had joined the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

Eriksen has played for Tottenham. He is Man United's second major signing under manager Erik ten Hag following the arrival of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Dutch club Feyenoord.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” said Eriksen, who has also played for Inter Milan.

Eriksen said he has spoken with Ten Hag “and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.”

Eriksen's contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last December since Italian regulations prevented him from playing with the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator that was fitted.

United football director John Murtough said that in addition to technical skills, Eriksen “will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad.

The Australian tour of Manchester United started with a bang. United overcame an early deficit to beat the A-League's Melbourne Victory 4-1 as new manager Erik ten Hag's winning start to the preseason continued before a crowd of 74,157 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Man United have their next match on 19th July, Tuesday against Crystal Palace, before they face Aston Villa next Friday in Perth, Western Australia.

Here are the highlights of Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory:

(Inputs from PTI)